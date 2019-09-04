Eniko Hart Assures Fans That Kevin Hart Is On The Road To Recovery, Rehab Expected

Kevin Hart “Fine” After Labor Day Weekend Car Crash

Eniko Hart wants fans to know her husband will be fine following a scary car crash over the weekend. TMZ caught up with Eniko after Kevin underwent back surgery, at which point she told photogs:

“He’s good, everybody’s good. Thank God,” adding ““He’s fine, he’s awake.”

Meanwhile the site reports that while Kevin will be released from the hospital soon, he will have to endure weeks of rehab…