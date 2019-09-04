In White Folks News: Ariana Grande Sues Forever 21 For $10 MILLION Over ‘Thank U’, Next Look-Alike Model

Ariana Grande Sues Forever 21 For $10 Million

Ariana Grande is not playing with Forever 21 and friends.

The 26-year-old is suing the clothing brand for $10 MILLION, accusing them and a beauty company started by its founders’ daughters of using Ariana’s fame and influence to sell their gear.

According to Yahoo Finance, the complaint was filed on Monday with Grande claiming Forever 21 and Riley Rose misappropriated her name, image, likeness, and music. She lists hiring a “strikingly similar” looking model in a website and social media campaign as one example earlier this year.

Ariana Grande suing Forever 21 for $10 million for using look-alike model and copying music video https://t.co/kABRe2h3Kz pic.twitter.com/7kFhZ0Rdir — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 3, 2019

Grande says this comes after Forever 21 and Grande couldn’t reach an agreement for a joint marketing campaign because Forever 21 wasn’t trying to cough up more dough for “a celebrity of Ms. Grande’s stature,” whose longer-term endorsements cause millions of dollars in fees.

With Grande’s more than 65 million Twitter followers and 163 million Instagram followers, a core part of her fan base overlaps with Forever 21’s and Riley Rose’s target markets.

“Forever 21 does not comment on pending litigation as per company policy,” the company mentioned in a statement. “That said, while we dispute the allegations, we are huge supporters of Ariana Grande and have worked with her licensing company over the past two years. We are hopeful that we will find a mutually agreeable resolution and can continue to work together in the future.”

According to Grande’s complaint, Riley Rose and Forever 21 misappropriated at least 30 videos and images, including using lyrics and audio from her recent No. 1 single “7 Rings,” and by casting the look-alike model.

Grande’s lawsuit seeks damages for copyright and trademark infringement, false endorsement and violating her right of publicity.