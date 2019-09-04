ONE Musicfest Honoring ATL Legends Jermaine Dupri & Dallas Austin, Performance Times Released
Jermaine Dupri & Dallas Austin To Be Honored At ONE Musicfest
A hugely popular music and arts festival is doing more than bringing some of the biggest artists in the U.S. to ATL, its taking time out to honor legends behind hitmakers like Mariah Carey, Usher, and TLC.
Iconic super-producers/moguls Jermaine Dupri and Dallas Austin will be honored for their vast contributions to urban culture during a special on-stage ceremony at the 10th annual ONE Music festival taking place September 7-8, 2019 at Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta.
The musical visionaries’ recognition will mark the inaugural OMF Honors, a new platform to highlight the influence and innovation of culture creators. Dupri and Austin will receive the OMF Honors presentation on Sunday, September 8 at 7 p.m. on the main stage.
“As we celebrate 10 years of bringing the culture together on one stage, it was a no-brainer to honor two monumental figures who have been musical disruptors for decades,” says Jason Carter, founder of ONE Musicfest. “JD and Dallas represent the excellence, originality and authenticity that make urban culture so powerful.”
If you want to see JD and Dallas Austin be honored you better act FAST.
View this post on Instagram
🗣🗣 Issa whole vibe 🙌🏽🔥💪🏽 Our past 9 years have been incredibly special, but this year we are pulling out all the stops. We have over 15 surprise guests, a super charged food truck village, 3 performance stages, a bigger park, Pop-Up meet & greets and more! Bring a witness with you… no one will believe what you just experienced! ONLY A LMITED AMOUNT OF TICKETS REMAIN! Pick up yours TODAY before they are completely sold out! 🏃🏾🏃🏾♀️🏃🏾♂️
ONE Musicfest returns for its tenth year on Saturday, September 7 and Sunday, September 8 with an unforgettable lineup of performances including Gucci Mane, Rae Sremmurd, Tory Lanez, Rick Ross, DMX, Wu-Tang Clan, Three 6 Mafia, Teyana Taylor, Raphael Saadiq, KP The Great featuring Pharrell Williams and Usher, Florida All-Stars featuring Uncle Luke, T-Pain, Trina and Trick Daddy.
The daily lineup for the festival has been released.
View this post on Instagram
ONE Musicfest times schedule! Download the ONE Musicfest 2019 app to arrange your festival schedule and festival map. Receive alerts when your favorite artists hit the stage!! Only 3 more days! Only 52 VIP Tickets Left! Only 14 Platinum Tickets Left! LIMITED General Admission Tickets are Left! Grab your tickets today! Tix link in BIO! #atlanta #onemusicfest #OMF2019 #music #hiphop #culture #community #unity
Get your tickets at ONEMusicfest.com.
