ONE Musicfest Honoring ATL Legends Jermaine Dupri & Dallas Austin, Performance Times Released

Jermaine Dupri & Dallas Austin To Be Honored At ONE Musicfest

A hugely popular music and arts festival is doing more than bringing some of the biggest artists in the U.S. to ATL, its taking time out to honor legends behind hitmakers like Mariah Carey, Usher, and TLC.

Iconic super-producers/moguls Jermaine Dupri and Dallas Austin will be honored for their vast contributions to urban culture during a special on-stage ceremony at the 10th annual ONE Music festival taking place September 7-8, 2019 at Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta.

The musical visionaries’ recognition will mark the inaugural OMF Honors, a new platform to highlight the influence and innovation of culture creators. Dupri and Austin will receive the OMF Honors presentation on Sunday, September 8 at 7 p.m. on the main stage.

“As we celebrate 10 years of bringing the culture together on one stage, it was a no-brainer to honor two monumental figures who have been musical disruptors for decades,” says Jason Carter, founder of ONE Musicfest. “JD and Dallas represent the excellence, originality and authenticity that make urban culture so powerful.”

If you want to see JD and Dallas Austin be honored you better act FAST.

ONE Musicfest returns for its tenth year on Saturday, September 7 and Sunday, September 8 with an unforgettable lineup of performances including Gucci Mane, Rae Sremmurd, Tory Lanez, Rick Ross, DMX, Wu-Tang Clan, Three 6 Mafia, Teyana Taylor, Raphael Saadiq, KP The Great featuring Pharrell Williams and Usher, Florida All-Stars featuring Uncle Luke, T-Pain, Trina and Trick Daddy.

The daily lineup for the festival has been released.

Get your tickets at ONEMusicfest.com.