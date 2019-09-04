Catalog King: Music World Mourns The Tragic Death Of Iconic Songwriter LaShawn “Big Shiz” Daniels

When you hear a R&B song from the late 90s/00s… there is an 80% chance LaShawn Daniels wrote it! RIP big guy! pic.twitter.com/0pbuqYEidU — Jerrel (@jerrel_allen) September 4, 2019

Twitter Mourns Death Of LaShawn Daniels

Grammy-winning icon LaShawn Daniels was your fave songwriter’s fave songwriter who shaped ’90s R&B with his platinum pen and impeccable ear for hits that shined as the gold standard until his tragic passing from a reported car accident in South Carolina.

Words simply can’t describe how talented the Catalog King was, especially for those who missed the golden R&B era where he penned classics for Michael Jackson, Beyoncé, Whitney Houston, Brandy, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and many, many more.

We offer our sincerest condolences to his beautiful wife April, family and friends. Donations can be made to the Lashawn Daniels Memorial Fund at LashawnDanielsMemorial@gmail.com via PayPal.

RIP LaShawn Daniels, who wrote literally every perfect pop song pic.twitter.com/ENTEAoe0s3 — ryan (@ryanhemsworth) September 4, 2019

Hit the flip for an outpouring of love, touching tributes and celebrity reactions to LaShawn’s tragic passing.