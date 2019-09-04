Martin Lawrence & Will Smith Return In Nostalgia-Splashed “Bad Boys For Life” Trailer

"Bad Boy For Life" movie poster

Source: Sony

New “Bad Boys For Life” Trailer

Our fave bad boys Martin & Will are back at it again with the buddy cop shenanigans SIXTEEN YEARS after the explosion-packed sequel hit theaters. And yes, the older, rounder legends still got it based on this enjoyably ridiculous trailer.

Peep some Twitter chitter-chatter over the new "Bad Boys For Life" trailer on the flip.

“Bad Boys For Life” hits theaters January 17, 2020.

