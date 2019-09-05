Congratulations! ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Star Melody Holt Announces Pregnancy
Melody Holt Pregnant
One of the stars of OWN’s “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” is expecting a baby. Melody Holt, the “glue” of the group and wife to Martell Holt is announcing her pregnancy.
In the gorgeous photo, Melody cradles her burgeoning bump and looks ethereal in white.
Life is a gift. To birth life is a blessing. Photographer @pbd Hair @allaboutglo Makeup @jaye_webster Stylist @troy_clinton Assistant Stylist @dramontcollection @owntv @kingdomreignent @thecarlosking_ @absolutelyyyangie @b.r.3.n.t #lamh #melodysholt #holtnholt #mnmkids #babybump #motherhood
Melody also shared a gorgeous behind the scenes look at her maternity shoot.
Melody’s big baby news was hinted in the “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” trailer. The trailer also showed her mulling over divorcing her previously unfaithful husband Martell who she has doubts about again.
Martell, however, is seemingly trying to divert attention away from his admitted infidelity by accusing Marsau Scott of cheating on his wife Latisha. There’s a nasty rumor swirling that Marsau has TWENTY girlfriends.
Watch the trailer below.
The cast talks their thoughts moving into Season 2 and how their attitudes, relationships and emotions have changed. Be sure to check Kimmi, Melody and LaTisha out on an upcoming episode of BOSSIP’S “Headline Heat.”
