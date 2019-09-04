N(ude)BA: Chris Paul Bares His Bod For ESPN’s 2019 Body Issue, Talks Being Taller & More

Chris Paul In ESPN Magazine’s 2019 Body Issue

ESPN Magazine’s Body Issue is something both sports lovers and non-sports fans look forward to during the year. For the 2019 issue, Oklahoma City Thunder Point Guard Chris Paul graced the pages with his bangin’ baller body.

In the mag, the 34-year old NBA veteran opened up about everything from his Vegan lifestyle to wanting to switch bodies with some of his peers, just for the height.

“I don’t necessarily need the body — I just want the height, you know what I mean? Let me get Boban [Marjanovic’s] height. He’s over 7? Let me get that height. It’s over for everybody. We ain’t even going to play the games.”

CP is definitely body goals for most. But when it comes to the part of the body he’s most proud of, Chris revealed:

“My abs. When I eat, that’s where the weight comes immediately. If I eat french fries, one or two, they go right there.”

As for his decision to adopt the Vegan life, Chris told the mag:

“My rookie year there was a McDonald’s right by where we practiced, and I’d stop and get a McGriddle combo every day. Every day. And I’d usually get an extra hash brown and try to get a bigger orange juice. And I would get home, and my brother and I would get Chick-fil-A. As long as it wasn’t Sunday, we would get Chick-fil-A on the way home. And then we would usually order pizza at night. We didn’t know any different. We were young, first time living away from home. But everything’s a lot different now. Some of the biggest choices I make daily are what I put into my body.”

The 11th and final print edition of ESPN's Body Issue hits stands on September and also features gymnastics star Katelyn Ohash, The Philadelphia Eagles' entire offensive line, and many more.