NOT HAVING IT: The Raiders Fine Antonio Brown $53K For Missing Two Team Practices

Raiders Fine Antonio Brown $53,000 For Missing Practices

The best thing about social media is celebrities publicly using their platform to respond to certain situations in their life.

Most the time, we wouldn’t even know about them because most of these situations would just fly under the radar–which is exactly the case for Raiders player Antonio Brown.

Brown took to social media on Wednesday morning to air out his grievances on being fined by his very own team. The player was fined $53,950 for simply missing two team practices, and understandably, he wasn’t very happy about it. Antonio claims his own team is hating on him and also states if he has to pay, then every one is going to pay.

He posted a photo of his fine on his Instagram stories, writing, “When your own team want to hate but there’s no stopping me now devil is a lie. Everyone got to pay this year so we clear.”

Antonio Brown posts his displeasure with fines from #Raiders pic.twitter.com/0OMhdwFu7K — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) September 4, 2019

Him not wanting pay isn’t a threat, he’s just stating that every person who misses practices will have pay to make everything equal for everyone involved. Imagine missing practices anytime soon with AB around, might as well have the check already written–because he’s probably got his attendance chart ready to go.