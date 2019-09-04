Irreplaceable: Beyoncè’s Family & Friends Flood Blue Ivy’s Internet With Bey-Day Love
If the Beyhive has any say so, September 4th will be a National Holiday in a few years! On this fine day, the Queen of Entertainment, Mrs. Beyonce Knowles-Carter, celebrates her 38th trip around the sun — and for some reason, we feel like it’s our Bey-day with all the gifts she’s given us. Fans took to social media to honor and celebrate the music icon with sweet words, classic gifs and lots of reflection on the magic she gave us.
But family and friends that know Beyonce spoke more about her huge heart than her many hits.
38 years ago today you came into my life and i know without a shred of doubt that God sent you!!! I had recently lost my mom and never thought that i could feel that particular kind of love again but .7 months later i was pregnant with you (39 years ago people) The moment i saw you i knew that that was IT !!!! We’ve been the best of friends since then . You have brought me such Joy and pride and love and friendship !!! Your heart is as big as Texas !! You are one of the best moms ever ! And I love you soo much ❤️❤️❤️🎂🎂🎂❤️❤️Have the best birthday EVER!!!! Mom
Over the weekend, Bey attended hubby Jay-Z’s Made In America Festival where the crowd serenaded her with an impromptu Happy Birthday selection. The Stevie Wonder version of course.
As always, Beyonce aka Sasha Fierce, aka Bey aka Queen Bee, aka Mother of The Hive deserves all the love and respect she’s getting today. Happy Birthday, Bey! What’s your favorite Beyonce song of all time?
