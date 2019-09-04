Dumba$$: Watch Donald Trump Tell Lie After Lie After Lie About Category 5 Hurricanes [Video]

Donald Trump Tells Repeated Lies About Hurricanes

Hurricane Dorian has ravaged the Bahamas and is headed toward the Carolina to do historical damage via floods and rising tides.

53% of white women allowed this orange moron called Donald Trump to become their President and now he’s in charge of leading America through the natural disasters that continue to plague the country.

The good folks at NowThis have been so kind to chronicle the many, many lies and misinformation that d!ckhead Donald has spread about hurricanes and their impact over the past few years.

Please go vote in 2020.