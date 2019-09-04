For Your Viewing Pleasure: Tracee Ellis Ross Talks “Mixed-ish” And Pattern Products On “Good Morning America” [VIDEO]

Tracee Ellis Ross Introduces First Clip Of Her New Show “Mixed-ish”

We stan Tracee Ellis Ross… BIG TIME!!! This morning, Executive Producer of ABC’s, “Mixed-ish,” Tracee Ellis Ross joined Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on Good Morning America to discuss the upcoming Black-ish spin-off series and the launch of her new product joining the natural hair movement! Women with curls, coils and tightly textured hair around the country were excited, not only to hear about the launch of her new hair care brand, PATTERN but also to learn the importance of Mixed-ish to Tracee – as it offers “space where all of us can feel empowered to be our true selves in our own unique glory.”

Ross introduced a clip for the show saying, “the beauty of the tapestry of this country and the world that we live in is that there are so many different kinds of people, different cultures, different traditions and that’s what makes this world so beautiful. And then, the humanity that connects us.” “We all have that heart that is the same place.” Check out the clip below:

We’re excited for “Mixed-ish”! The show premieres Tuesday, September 24 At 9|8c on ABC

Will you be watching?