Codeine And Coupled Ups: A Gallery Of Women Who Have Been Romantically Linked To Future
A History Of Future’s Love Interests
Future has been in the game for a while now and he has been out here procreating and staying booed up the entire time. He’s gone from superstar singers to famous basketball wives and everything in between, with the babies to prove it.
However, you may not know the extent of his history with women. That’s why we’re here, to shed some light on it. So let’s look at some of the highlights.
Hit the flip to see the baddies Future has been with over his entire career.
Ciara – The most high-profile woman in his life. They had a child together but it ended with his alleged infidelity.
Joie Chavis – She revealed that she was carrying Future’s baby last year
Brittni Mealy – They have a son named Prince and seem to maybe have rekindled something
Larsa Pippen – He alleged snatched her away from Scottie Pippen. Crazy.
Blac Chyna – Remember when she got his name tattooed on her hand?
Aaleeyah Petty – They were alleged to have been together especially after she ended up in his video
India J – They have a child together as well
Jessica Smith – They have a child together from 2001
