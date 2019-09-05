Codeine And Coupled Ups: A Gallery Of Women Who Have Been Romantically Linked To Future

A History Of Future’s Love Interests

Future has been in the game for a while now and he has been out here procreating and staying booed up the entire time. He’s gone from superstar singers to famous basketball wives and everything in between, with the babies to prove it.

However, you may not know the extent of his history with women. That’s why we’re here, to shed some light on it. So let’s look at some of the highlights.

Hit the flip to see the baddies Future has been with over his entire career.