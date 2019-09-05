Codeine And Coupled Ups: A Gallery Of Women Who Have Been Romantically Linked To Future

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 9

Future and Meek Mill Appearance

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

A History Of Future’s Love Interests

Future has been in the game for a while now and he has been out here procreating and staying booed up the entire time. He’s gone from superstar singers to famous basketball wives and everything in between, with the babies to prove it.

However, you may not know the extent of his history with women. That’s why we’re here, to shed some light on it. So let’s look at some of the highlights.

Hit the flip to see the baddies Future has been with over his entire career.

Ciara – The most high-profile woman in his life. They had a child together but it ended with his alleged infidelity.

Joie Chavis – She revealed that she was carrying Future’s baby last year

View this post on Instagram

You Thick in all the right places ☺️

A post shared by Britt 🦄 (@thebrittni) on

Brittni Mealy – They have a son named Prince and seem to maybe have rekindled something

View this post on Instagram

Girls night out. Outfit: @prettylittlething

A post shared by Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) on

Larsa Pippen – He alleged snatched her away from Scottie Pippen. Crazy.

Blac Chyna – Remember when she got his name tattooed on her hand?

View this post on Instagram

Night dip 🖤 @fashionnova

A post shared by Aaleeyah Petty (@aaleeyahpetty) on

Aaleeyah Petty – They were alleged to have been together especially after she ended up in his video

    Continue Slideshow

    Jessica Smith – They have a child together from 2001

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.