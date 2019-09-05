In White Folks News: Taylor Swift’s Mansion Was Broken Into By A Particularly Polite Criminal

Man Breaks Into Taylor Swift’s House As Politely As Possible

Celebrities houses are always a hot target for every type of criminals. The second they find out a famous person has moved in nearby, they start planning their heist.

In the past, we’ve reported what seems like almost every house in various Los Angeles neighborhoods being robbed. Usually, the criminal trashes the place, makes a huge mess, and dips–but things seem to go a little bit differently over on the East coast.

According to reports from Billboard, singer and professional victim player Taylor Swift‘s beachfront property in Rhode Island was broken into just after 5pm on Friday.

When local law enforcement arrived, they found a clearly trespassing 26-year-old Richard Joseph McEwan. Police Chief Shawn Lacey admitted the team has had several incidents involving the singer, which usually ends with them stopping the would-be criminals before they even enter.

This incident, he says, is different–not only because the person obtained access to the property, but also because they took their shoes off. If you’re wondering why that matters, it’s because McEwan made it a point to make sure everyone knew he was “raised right.” When asked why he took his shoes off, he stated he was “always taught to take his shoes off when entering another person’s home” because it’s the “polite thing to do.”

Luckily, no one was home at the time of the break-in and the criminal wasn’t able to make it out with any personal items. The last thing Taylor Swift needs is more items being “taken” from her after the recent master recordings ordeal against Scooter Braun.