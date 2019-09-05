Speedy Recovery: Kevin Hart Had Surgery To Mend Spine Back After Fracturing It In Three Places

Details Of Kevin Hart’s Injuries Immerge After Car Crash

Kevin Hart suffered three spinal fractures from his scary car crash over Labor Day Weekend. According to a TMZ report, the actor had surgery on Sunday night that involved fusing two fractures in his upper back and one in his lower. Sources said that Kevin is “still going through hell” in the early stages of his recovery.

For now, Kevin is being heavily medicated by medical professionals because the pain from his injuries is beyond intense. It sounds like this is just the beginning for him. He should expect weeks, if not months of rehab.

Despite suffering three separate spinal fractures, 2 of them in the thoracic section of his spine, and 1 in the lumbar, Kevin is expected to make a full recovery doctors’ sources confirmed to TMZ. As far as his friends, Jared Black and Rebecca Broxterman, who were also in the wreck, details of their recovery process has not been made public but they are reportedly expected to recover fully.

TMZ says that the friends had spent the day earlier at Kev’s house, where he had posted this photo just hours before the crash.

Get well soon Kevin!