Watch The Trailer For “The Wire’s” Tray Chaney Documentary Chronicling His Career Challenges And Triumphs [VIDEO]

Tray Chaney To Premiere New Documentary At Black Atlanta Film Festival

Tray Chaney has been a friend of the site for years, so we were excited to learn that in addition to continuing to promote his Dedicated Fathers brand, Chaney also produced a documentary about his journey as a working actor. Check out the trailer below:

“I created the project to serve as an inspirational motivational tool for people to strive for there dreams & never give up despite the circumstances plus it allows people to get to know me better,” Chaney told BOSSIP.”

“I was able to call some of my friends in the business such as Clifton Powell, Kenny Lattimore, Russ Parr, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Big Daddy Kane, Jd Williams, Keith Robinson, Anwan Big G Glover, & BlackChild to provide some amazing testimonials on the actual documentary.”

Pretty dope right?

Chaney’s “Undeniable” documentary will world premiere Sept 27 at the BLACK ATLANTA FILM FESTIVAL and Oct 25 at the Peach Tree Village International Film Festival

Hit the flip to watch Tray’s “Sister Circle” interview talking about the documentary.