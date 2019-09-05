Melinated Majesty: Justine Skye Broke Out Her Carnival Look And Gave Us Bawdy On Bawdy On Bawdy

- By Bossip Staff
BULLETPROOF 💫 #BareWithMe EP Out Now!

Justine Skye’s Carnival Looks

Justine Skye has always been one of the most beautiful women in the game. As of late, she’s stepped her game up even higher and is one of the MVP baes of the summer. She killed it at the BET Awards and has just recently taken her talents to Carnival.

She. Looks. Majestic.

ATE THAT 🔮 TUH !

But we won’t hold you with all the descriptions of her fine-ness. Just take a look yourselves.

I love my culture 🇯🇲 #barewithme

Happy Birthday To Me 🙂

🌼🌸🌼🌸

    Serving pumpkin spice latte at Ozwald Boateng tonight ✨

    Having the most beautiful day @victoriassecret 🌞🌴🍊

