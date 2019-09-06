All Your Fault: Twitter Is DRAGGING Mr. Petty And Blaming Him For Nicki Minaj Leaving The Game

Nicki Minaj Fans Blame Kenneth Petty

Welp. It’s official-ish. Nicki Minaj has announced her retirement from rap. The reason? She wants to start a family. Not just any family. A Petty Family. That’s right, she is hanging up her pink wig because Kenneth Petty is the man she wants to settle down with.

Now the Barbz already have a love-hate relationship with Mr. Petty. He’s already someone people are wary of because he’s a level II registered sex offender. He also pleaded guilty to a shooting death. So there’s quite a lot for people to worry about Nicki being involved with him. Now he’s got her retiring? Oh, you know the knives are coming out.

Take a look at all the hate he’s gotten in the last 24 hours or so…