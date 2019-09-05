BOSSIPSounds: Check Out The New Visual From Lil Bike Called “Grind” [Video]

Lil Bike “Grind” Music Video

Fresh off the heels of his signing to TIG Records, LIL BIKE brings a melodic flow and hypnotic hook to this inspirational single. The song shows off his vibrant personality mixing motivation with a little bit of a flex.

The bouncy rhythm of the track produced by Hott Beats makes for a song of the summer sure to be loved by the drill music fans who have consistently supported LIL BIKE.

Originally from Monroe, Louisiana but also representing for Champaign, IL, LIL BIKE brings a Southern flavor to his raps inspired by some of his favorite Dirty South rappers like Pimp C and Lil Wayne.

Press play down bottom to check him out.

Thoughts?