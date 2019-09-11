No More Searching! This Tracker Keeps Tabs On Your Keys And Easily Misplaced Things

Your phone, your keys, and your wallet — what do these things all have in common? That’s right; they’re all items you tend to lose at the worst possible times. Whether you’re gearing up for a night out or rushing to catch a flight, fate throws you a curveball and makes these essentials seemingly vanish into thin air.

Now while there’s no magic pill to help with your forgetfulness, what you can do is pick up a Nut Find 3 Smart Tracker (or two, or three) to alleviate the problem. It’s a Bluetooth tracking device that you can stick to the stuff you often lose so you can find them right away when you need them the most.

Check it out in action:

Just attach the Nut to whatever you find hard to keep track of, and it will beep just when you’re about to step out of your house so you won’t leave it behind. The accompanying app can help you keep tabs on every item you have attached a Nut on to, and it will also give you audio notifications when you head out without your stuff. And in the event that the Nut gets disconnected for whatever reason, the app will also tell you where it was last located.

Never lose things again. Usually $24.99, you can grab the Nut Find 3 Smart Tracker on sale for $19.99 — a savings of 20 percent.

Nut Find 3 Smart Tracker – $19.99 See Deal

Prices are subject to change.

