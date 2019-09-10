How Well Do You Know Your Dog? This DNA Test Can Tell You

Your dog can usually tell when you’re sad or when you’re feeling stuffy. They know when you leave work and the usual time you arrive home. They can even detect where you’ve been with just a few sniffs. But we’re not about to question how much your dog knows you. Rather, we’re here to ask how much you know your furry pal. Are they really a labrador and husky mix like the animal shelter claims? Do you know what they’re allergic to? Or the diseases they’re at risk of getting?

You can’t exactly determine these things by just observing your pooch, but you can gain a deeper understanding of your favorite four-legged friend with a DNA test. DNA My Dog Breed lets you find out your dog’s exact breed mix, personality traits, and more with a simple test.

It works similar to the way human commercial DNA tests do. All you have to do is swab your dog’s cheek, mail in the sample, and in two weeks or less, you’ll receive a comprehensive breakdown of your dog’s unique characteristics: their DNA composition, predisposition to disease, genetic health concerns, and so much more. That way, you’ll be able to know them better and improve the way you care for them.

The DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test usually retails for $79, but for a limited time, you can get it on sale for $59 — a savings of 25 percent.

