Carry On Only Gang: This Travel Vacuum Kit Can Shrink Your Clothes By Up To 70%

Perhaps the only thing more challenging than deciding on what to bring on a trip is attempting to fit all the items in your luggage. You either have to play a game of Tetris and arrange your stuff like a puzzle, or just decide to leave some things behind. Of course, you could splurge on a bigger bag, but that’s money you could be spending on Mai Tais by the beach.

This is where something like the Dr. Save Vacuum Travel Kit comes in handy. It’s an ingenious tool that saves you more space in your luggage, so you can fit more items like souvenirs and that new pair of sneakers you’ve been dying to wear on vacation.

The device removes air and compresses items placed inside the included airtight vacuum bags, protecting your clothes and eliminating moisture, mildew, and odors. It can reduce the size of soft goods by up to 70 percent, so you can pack way more in less space. The provided transparent bags make it easier to arrange your stuff, and the pump’s compact design allows for easy portability.

Check out how it works:

When you’re not packing for a trip across the other side of the world, you can also use Dr. Save at home with items like bulky winter coats or comforters. Now you can pack them away for long-term storage without hogging too much space in your cabinet.

Typically retailing for $69.95, the Dr. Save Vacuum Travel Kit is on sale for a limited time for only $39.99 — a savings of 42 percent.

