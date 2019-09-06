Ring, Ring, Ring: A Gallery Of Reasons YG Is Dress-Shoe Delighted To Be Chopping Kehlani’s Cakes To Smithereens

Kehlani And YG Dating

Well, well, well. This is quite the unexpected couple. After weeks of speculation and rumors about their coupledom, Kehlani and YG finally hit the town and put their relationship on blast. It’s confirmed now and everything. Isn’t that sweet?

They make quite the adorable couple and everything. YG and his dress shoe chic and Kehlani in all her swagged out glory. What can go wrong?

While everyone is out celebrating this union, let’s take a look at why YG is cheesing so much by her side. Hint: she’s a baddie.

Take a look…