Mean Girl Summer: Chilli Disses Lookalike Fan, Gets Dragged By Her Silky Baby Hairlettes

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 15

Twitter Vs. Chilli

Today we learned Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas isn’t here for your comparisons and bursted a lookalike fan’s bubble in a random mean girl moment that flipped Twitter upside down.

For years, Chilli seemed like the sweetest star ever which certainly doesn’t appear to be the case based on her strange obsession with searching her name and replying rudely to the few fans she has left on Twitter.

Peep the Twitter chaos over Chilli’s mean streak on the flip.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415
    Categories: For Discussion, For Your Information, For Your Viewing Pleasure

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.