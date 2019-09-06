Catch Fade: Footage Of Dallas Cowboys Baller Tyrone Crawford In MASSIVE Brawl Inside Florida Bar [Video]

Dallas Cowboys Player Tyrone Crawford On Video In Florida Brawl

Things got WAY outta hand at Coyote Ugly in Panama City Beach, Florida when Dallas Cowboys baller Tyrone Crawford got into it with staffers at the bar according to TMZ.

The melee took place back in March, but the video footage is just now being revealed. When we tell you this mickiefickie went CRAZY…

Press play down bottom to check it out.

Crawford was charged with a misdemeanor but worked out a deal to take anger management classes and stay arrest-free for six months and the charge will be dropped.

No word on potential punishment from the NFL.