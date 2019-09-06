Malik Yoba Addresses Allegations He Paid 13-Year-Old Transgender Girl For Sex With Freestyle Rap

New York Under Cover actor Malik Yoba has denied hefty allegations he’s a child predator with a now-deleted freestyle.

A trans woman named Mariah Lopez Ebony made the allegation in a Facebook post that Yoba solicited sex from her when she was merely 13 and 16-years-old. Allegations surfaced from Ebony after Yoba revealed he was “trans attracted” and was applauded for his honesty.

“For all who applaud and solute [sic] Malik Yoba for revealing he is so called ‘Trans Attracted,’ understand that either because of deeper issues he has or, because of ‘society’ pushing him and others to deep, dark places, his admission to being sexually attracted to trans women, is bound to open a Pandora’s box for him; not because the women are Trans, but because many of the trans women he engaged in sexual exploration and exploitation with on 14th Street, Times Square and elsewhere, were minors, including myself.

And I don’t give a F-CK who doesn’t believe me or feels I’m trying to ride a wave!

There is a trend of men of color being embraced by the Queer community, for liking Trans women, despite overwhelming evidence of character flaws……glaring signs that sex addiction, substance abuse; unchecked mental health issues and inner demons are what drive men to the bungee jumping of sex; F*CKIN or SUCKIN a Trans person.

That’s not love. Period.

What Malik paid me to do, as a 13 and 16 year old, wasn’t love.

His ignoring that I was clearly a child prostitute, wasn’t love.

Paying for cheap thrills and secret orgasms; begging for unsafe, unprotected sex from a runaway Trans teen, while enjoying stardom as a successful artist and business man ….isn’t love.”