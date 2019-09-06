Politics As Usual: Jay-Z & NFL Get Flamed (AGAIN) For Donating To Org That Allegedly Supports Trump, Cuts Dreadlocks & LOOOVES The Cops
Jay-Z & NFL Get Slammed For Donating To An Organization That Allegedly Supports Trump, Cuts Dreadlocks & Loves The Cops
*Sigh*
Jiggaaaa, my nicckkaaa.
Jay-Z and Roc Nation continue to find themselves in a deeper hole when it comes to their politics.
Recently, the group announced that they would be partnering with the NFL as part of their Inspire Change initiative to donate $400,000 to two Chicago charities — the Better Boys Foundation Family Services organization and the Crushers Club.
Well, surprise, surprise…
Folks did some digging into one of the organizations, and it seems they don’t fully ride for Black people despite their surface-level charities.
Twitter user @RzstProgramming brought up AAALL the receipts. They dug up old tweets and social media posts from Crushers Club and it was revealed that…
1. They have a history of gleefully cutting off Black boys’ dreadlocks.
2. They support Donald Trump helping Chicago with gun violence.
3. They believe “All Lives Matter.”
4. They practically fawn over the Chicago Police Department.
*Sigh.*
It seems most of the smoke is aimed at Crushers Club president Sally Hazelgrove who, according to now deleted tweets, said things like:
“And another Crusher let me cut his dreads off! It’s symbolic of change and their desire for a better life!”
Ms. Sally also reportedly praised a kid’s Jr. Chicago Police Department status:
“Our Jr CPD they cant wait to arrest someone! Especially hearing they can start making 70k as a cop!”
The org ALSO reportedly said:
“We need Trump to help us. Sad to say we need a curfew while we address our current crisis of gun violence.”
Lawd, help us.
At one point, when someone tried to point out on Facebook that Sally’s locs-cutting rituals were problematic, she responded with “I don’t see race.”
Come on Jigga!!
Sally tried to defend her hair-cutting proclivities in a statement to FADER, saying:
“The Crusher’s Club does not have any policies prohibiting dreadlocks — we welcome all hairstyles from our youth. On occasion, our kids look to change their hairstyles and ask us to assist, especially since haircuts can be a costly expense for them. Our goal is — and will always be — to equip our youth with the resources to improve their neighborhoods, maximize their potential and develop into the leaders of tomorrow.”
Okay Sally.
AND they probably give the children some janky shape-ups!
Anyway, hit the flip for more of Crushers Club’s alleged cop-loving, dreads-chopping, “All Lives Matter” history.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.