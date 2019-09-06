New Music: Lil Bike Drops A Very Atlanta Video For Infectious Debut Single “Grind”

Lil Bike “Grind” Video

TIG Records has quietly pushed the Atlanta Rap scene forward with an underrated roster that now includes rising star Lil Bike who dropped the visuals for infectious debut single “Grind” that’s sure to flood radio waves soon.

After vibing to a few tracks at his exclusive listening session, we couldn’t help but smile at his next-level energy that converted a room of strangers into fans witnessing the beginning of another successful Rap career.

Peep that new Lil Bike below: