Halima Aden And Zendaya Pick Up Daily Front Row Awards And Ashley Graham Puts Her Belly On Blizzy
Halima Aden Wins Breakthrough Model At Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards
Halima Aden keeps on winning! The Somalian-American stunner picked up the Breakthrough Model award at Thursday night’s Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards. She was in great company too.
Casamigos Tequila toasted Halima, Kate Moss, Zendaya, Emily Ratajkowski and fellow 2019 honorees at the Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards, hosted at the iconic Rainbow Room in New York City. For the first time ever, The Daily Front Row also partnered with Revolve and awarded Negin Mirsalehi the Influencer of the Year Award. As the exclusive spirit at the awards presentation, guests were treated to specialty Casamigos Tequila cocktails – Spicy Cucumber Jalapeño Margarita and Casa Paloma.
Other notable attendees included Ashley Graham, Candice Swanepoel, Kathy Ireland, Aimee Song, Tan France and Romee Strijd. What do you think of Ashley’s maternity getup?
The honorees at this year’s awards were:
Magazine of the Year: Edward Enninful for British Vogue
Style Icon: Kate Moss
Fashion Force: Zendaya
Breakthrough Model: Halima Aden
Fashion Entrepreneur: Emily Ratajkowski for Inamorata
Fashion Visionary: Michael Mente of REVOLVE
New Wave: Sasha Siem
Design Debut: Tomo Koizumi
Cover of the Year: Indya Moore and Nina Garcia for ELLE
Photographer of the Year: Zoey Grossman
Beauty Innovator: Frederic Fekkai
Check out more photos from the event below:
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.