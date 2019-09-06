Halima Aden And Zendaya Pick Up Daily Front Row Awards And Ashley Graham Puts Her Belly On Blizzy

Halima Aden Wins Breakthrough Model At Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards

Halima Aden keeps on winning! The Somalian-American stunner picked up the Breakthrough Model award at Thursday night’s Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards. She was in great company too.

Casamigos Tequila toasted Halima, Kate Moss, Zendaya, Emily Ratajkowski and fellow 2019 honorees at the Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards, hosted at the iconic Rainbow Room in New York City. For the first time ever, The Daily Front Row also partnered with Revolve and awarded Negin Mirsalehi the Influencer of the Year Award. As the exclusive spirit at the awards presentation, guests were treated to specialty Casamigos Tequila cocktails – Spicy Cucumber Jalapeño Margarita and Casa Paloma.

Other notable attendees included Ashley Graham, Candice Swanepoel, Kathy Ireland, Aimee Song, Tan France and Romee Strijd. What do you think of Ashley’s maternity getup?

The honorees at this year’s awards were:

Magazine of the Year: Edward Enninful for British Vogue

Style Icon: Kate Moss

Fashion Force: Zendaya

Breakthrough Model: Halima Aden

Fashion Entrepreneur: Emily Ratajkowski for Inamorata

Fashion Visionary: Michael Mente of REVOLVE

New Wave: Sasha Siem

Design Debut: Tomo Koizumi

Cover of the Year: Indya Moore and Nina Garcia for ELLE

Photographer of the Year: Zoey Grossman

Beauty Innovator: Frederic Fekkai

Check out more photos from the event below: