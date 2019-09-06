New Movie: Check Out Trailer For This Short Film On Ghosting Culture “They Come. They Go.”

Trailer For This Short Film On Ghosting Culture “They Come. They Go.”

The short film They Come. They Go. is a “twenty-somethings” love story that follows a dancer and a musician’s journey from lovers to strangers. “Trial and Error” seem to be the name of the dating game because it’s hard to share yourself honestly with someone when you’re still discovering who you are.

Set in Los Angeles, ​They Come. They Go​. explores the nuance of a modern-day romance riddled with intensity, fickleness, and ultimately discovery. The title is a response to “ghosting” culture and how quickly you can fall in and out of love in your twenties. The film boasts an all-black cast and crew and is set to release in early October. For more information, follow @TheyComeTheyGoFilm. Check it out here!