BlackInkCrew: Tati Weeps Over Getting Arrested, But Will She Go Back To Jail? [Video]

Tati Upset Over Drug Possession Charges

Life and “reality” met up and tried to defeat Tati on last night’s “Black Ink Crew”. The shop manager was arrested the weekend before filming in what she says was a “wrong place, wrong time” situation. Teddy tried to crack a joke over the arrest but it brings her to tear, because she says she’s facing serious charges now.

Hit play to hear Tati explain her fresh legal dilemma.