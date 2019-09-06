Ritz, Please! Antonio Brown Allegedly Called Raiders GM Mike Mayock “Cracker”, Offers “Emotional Apology”

Antonio Brown Allegedly Called Raiders GM A “Cracker”

Antonio Brown turned the Oakland Raider upside down yesterday after news broke that he had gotten into an explosive, damn-near-physical confrontation with general manager Mike Mayock where the mercurial baller called him a “cracker” according to ESPN’s Josina Anderson according to TMZ.

Early reports stated that the Raiders were planning to suspend Brown in a move that might have cost him $30 million, but that isn’t going to happen now. A new ESPN report now states that Brown offered an “emotional apology” to his franchise at this morning’s team meeting.

For his part, Brown tells Dianna Russini that he never used the “racial slur”.

Antonio Brown told me there was never a scuffle at practice. He said he did not use the word “cracker” and would never use that word…Everything has been blown out of proportion”

“I spoke with Mike Mayock 1-on-1, man-to-man.”

"I spoke with Mike Mayock 1-on-1, man-to-man."

Brown spoke to the media today about the s#!t storm he caused over the past 24 hours.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden says Antonio Brown will be playing Monday night against the Denver Broncos.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden says Antonio Brown will be playing Monday night against the Denver Broncos.

Just so we’re clear, we 1000% believe Antonio Brown called that man a “cracker”. He can deny it all he wants.