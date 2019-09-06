Do The Knowledge: Netflix Presents An Oral History Of Rudy Ray Moore’s Iconic Character Dolemite [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Netflix’s Oral History Of Dolemite
Dolemite is set to make a return to the pop culture consciousness via Eddie Murphy’s Dolemite Is My Name which is set to premiere in theaters and on Netflix and on October 4 and 25, respectively.
In order to prepare segments of the audience who are ignorant to the greatness of Dolemite, the folks at Netflix offer this oral history on the character and his rise to legendary status.
Press play down bottom.
We’ll be tuned in for SURE. Will you?
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.