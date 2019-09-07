Hot Ones: Jay Pharoah Channels Keanu Reeves While Eating Some Spicy Wings [Video]

Jay Pharoah Takes On The Hot Ones Wings Of Death

Even though Jay Pharoah has already been put through the ringer on an episode of Hot Ones, the comedian returned for a second chance at proving himself.

To hold impatient fans over between Seasons 9 and 10, Sean Evans and crew put out a special bonus episode featuring Season 2 favorite Jay Pharoah. Last time, the Saturday Night Live alum busted out pitch-perfect impressions of Will Smith, Denzel Washington, and Jay Z while battling the wings of death. This time, the actor dives deeper into his comedy career, summoning some unexpected characters like Joe Rogan and Nic Cage.

Check out the hilarious episode down below: