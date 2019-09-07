A Lil Positivity: Atlanta’s Slutty Vegan Owner Pinky Cole Blesses One Lucky AUC Student

AUC Student Gets Their Tuition Paid For By Pinky Cole

If you somehow haven’t heard of Slutty Vegan yet, it’s one of the fastest-growing vegan restaurants in Atlanta, Georgia.

Before they had a storefront and were being sold person to person, the line was already out the door. When Slutty Vegan became a food truck, the lines grew even LONGER. By the time they moved to a brick and mortar store, the line consumed the entire neighborhood it was in. We’re talking police directing traffic and all that for some vegan food.

With blessings like that in the form of a serious customer base, the owner & ‘Fix My Life‘ booking director Pinky Cole has decided to pass those blessings onto others.

One of her most recent good deeds was given to a local student who was having issues getting her school situation squared away. AUC student Khalil Perry posted on social media about his financial troubles, and before he knew it, Pinkly slide right in his DMS.

He ended up explaining his whole situation and she ended up taking care of the financial roadblock in his path. YOU LOVE TO SEE IT!

Cole paid the rest of Perry’s tuition and now, Khalil is set to go back to school.