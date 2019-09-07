WIRE TAP: Antonio Brown Records A Phone Call With His Coach For A Dramatic, Fake Nike Commercial [Video]

Antonio Brown Records A Phone Call With His Coach

If you’ve been wondering when the next episode of the reality show that is the NFL Raiders VS Antonio Brown would drop–Wait no longer, the new drama has arrived.

Earlier this week, AB was fined for missing two of his team’s practices. Following that, rumors started to circulate that an altercation with his coach Jon Gruden would cause him to miss game one. Those rumors were confirmed when reports surfaced that Antonio Brown called Gruden a ‘cracker’ and ended up threatening him.

Following that unexpected news, a lot of fans presumed that AB wouldn’t play–but that didn’t turn out to be true. Now, we get the next episode of this saga in the form of a youtube video uploaded by Mr. Brown himself. He released a short video in which he records a confidential phone call with his coach over a dramatic video about him not being as bad as they say.

Watch the video below titled “THIS MY LIFE, AINT NO MORE GAMES” and let us know what you think about the whole situation.