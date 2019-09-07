It Gets Worse: Chilli Thinks She DOES Look Like…Karrueche?! And Is Getting Dragged For It

Chilli Thinks She Looks Like…Who?!

Chilli made the news on Friday when she clapped back at some harmless girl who tried to say they looked alike. It was bad enough, but you know how Twitter does. They dug up the files of Chilli commenting on Karrueche’s IG talking about how they look just alike, even going so far as to say they’re “twins.”

This whole Chilli incident is wild. Should she have responded to a child? Probably not (in my opinion). But to the people saying “well she doesn’t look like her”, it’s a fact that Karrueche doesn’t look like Chilli either but here we are. So what is the truth here? pic.twitter.com/ttYRdg1r3d — The Hope Dealer 🧡🌙 (@itsvickiemae) September 6, 2019

“OMGosh you look just like me!!! Hurry up and come hang with your big sis on the road,” said Chilli to Karrueche.

Then on another pic, a fan said “You sis ?? Lol you 2 do look like fam” and Chill responded with “Yes we do!”

The problem is…um…they sorta don’t. And they don’t look any more alike than the girl Chilli checked Friday. Hypocrisy much? Shade? Take a look at Twitter re-dragging the hell out of Chilli for this.