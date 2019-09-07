BOSSIPSounds: U.K. Rapper Wretch 32 Delivers A Power Statement About Mothers And Empowering Women In “Mummy’s Boy” [Video]

Wretch 32 “Mummy’s Boy” Music Video

Some of you may not be familiar with our rap bredren across the pond in the U.K., but we assure you they are not the umbrella-twirling, tea & crumpets-eating stereotype that you have probably built up in your mind.

These brothas and sistas have something to say and it’s important that we listen closely.

Wretch 32 is an artist with top-tier talent and a message that will move you to tears with his new single “Mummy’s Boy”. The song focuses on the ladies in his life, his mother, his daughter, his sisters, and women he’s never met.

Press play on the music video below to pick up what he’s puttin’ down.

A mod ting, bruv.