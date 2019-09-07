UPDATE: Antonio Brown Has Officially Been Released By The Oakland Raiders

Antonio Brown Asked To Be Released From Raiders On Instagram

**UPDATE**

Welp, it’s over.

Just when you thought it was safe

Antonio Brown has completely upended the Oakland Raiders and the drama has unfolded in the most unprecedented way ever. Yesterday it was reported that “AB” had apologized to his teammates and staff and it appeared that he would suit up to play on Monday night.

Then, inexplicably, Brown posted a video with audio from a private conversation he had with head coach Jon Gruden about his blow-up with general manager Mike Mayock.

The Raiders didn’t take kindly to the video and, well…

Just hours ago Antonio Brown posted this to his Instagram page.

This is an absolute s#!t show and all parties involved have contributed to the scorched earth that they now walk.

Funny reactions on the following pages.

