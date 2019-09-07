UPDATE: Antonio Brown Has Officially Been Released By The Oakland Raiders

Antonio Brown Asked To Be Released From Raiders On Instagram

**UPDATE**

Welp, it’s over.

The Raiders have released WR Antonio Brown from the team today. — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) September 7, 2019

Just when you thought it was safe…

Antonio Brown has completely upended the Oakland Raiders and the drama has unfolded in the most unprecedented way ever. Yesterday it was reported that “AB” had apologized to his teammates and staff and it appeared that he would suit up to play on Monday night.

Then, inexplicably, Brown posted a video with audio from a private conversation he had with head coach Jon Gruden about his blow-up with general manager Mike Mayock.

The Raiders didn’t take kindly to the video and, well…

I just got an email from Antonio Brown. He tells me the team “took away my guarantees.” He added there’s “no way I play after they took that and made my contract week to week.” So at this moment, once again, don’t expect AB to play on Monday Night Football. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) September 7, 2019

By fining Antonio Brown $215,073.53 last night for conduct detrimental to the team on Sept. 4, the Raiders voided the $29.125 million worth of guaranteed money in his deal, per league sources. This could help explain why Brown is now asking the Raiders for his release. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 7, 2019

In addition to fining Antonio Brown $215,073.53 for conduct detrimental to the team that voided $29.125 million worth of guaranteed money in his contract, the Raiders sent Brown a letter that he no longer will be entitled to termination pay if they release him, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 7, 2019

Just hours ago Antonio Brown posted this to his Instagram page.

This is an absolute s#!t show and all parties involved have contributed to the scorched earth that they now walk.

