First Degree: Murder Charged Teen Daycare Worker Allegedly Kills 4-Month-Old “Fussy” Baby On Video

Daycare Worker Arrested For Suffocating 4-Month-Old Baby

Tragedy has struck a family in Delaware after a daycare worker was seen allegedly suffocating a child to death on video. 19-year-old Dejoynay Ferguson “placed her hands over the victim’s mouth and nose and intentionally restricted her breathing until she became unresponsive,” Delaware State Police said in a statement Friday.

According to Delaware Online, the death occurred at about 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning and there is a surveillance video of the incident.

While wearing latex gloves, Ferguson picks up the 4-month-old child by the front of her shirt and place the baby on a changing table, according to court documents. The young woman could then be seen putting her hands on the child’s face for more than three minutes. After she removed her hands, the child was “unresponsive and motionless”. She then took the child and placed her in a crib, police said.

20 minutes after the child became unresponsive, a call to police was made by the daycare owner. Initially, the worker told police that she only “grabbed” the child because they became “fussy”.

Dejoynay Ferguson was charged with first-degree murder this week.