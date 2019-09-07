Weed Him Out: Massachusetts Mayor Popped, Allegedly Extorted Vulnerable Marijuana Vendors Out Of Six-Figures

Jasiel Correia II Arrested On Federal Extortion Charges

It seems like the mayor of Massachusetts thought life was a drama series and he could get away with extorting desperate weed vendors in the area, but instead, he’s been popped on extortion charges.

According to USA Today, Jasiel Correia II, 27, was arrested Friday on federal extortion charges for allegedly operating a scheme to help marijuana vendors get approval to operate in exchange for hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes. Allegedly Correia agreed to sign non-opposition letters in return for significant six-figure payments from four marijuana vendors looking to open businesses in the city.

The mayor also is accused of extorting $3,900 in cash and a “Batman” Rolex watch from a property owner in exchange for activating the water supply to his building. Federal prosecutors also Correia demanded his chief of staff give him half of her $78,700 salary in return for appointing her and allowing her to keep her city job.

Four others, including the former chief of staff, Genoveva Andrade, also were charged with federal crimes.

Correia appeared in Boston federal court Friday afternoon and pleaded not guilty.

“I’m not guilty of these charges. I’ve done nothing but good for the great city of Fall River, me and my staff, and my team. I’m going to continue to do great things for our citizens,” he told reporters afterward, standing next to his attorney outside the courthouse.