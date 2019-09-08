BAG UPDATE: Antonio Brown Joins The New England Patriots For One Year At $15 Million

Antonio Brown Signs With New England Patriots For One Year – $15 Million

All of the absolutely insane stories and headlines surrounding Antonio Brown this week seem like a really well-scripted episode of HBO’s Ballers.

Earlier this week, we reported that the turmoil was at an all-time high within the NFL, mainly between Antonio Brown and his now-former team, The Raiders. At the top of the week, AB was fined for missing two team practices, but that was just the beginning of the drama that later ensued.

A few days after he came to social media complaining about his fines, Brown was punting footballs and threatening to punch his coach, who he then end up calling a “cracker.” The very next day, we got the most epic fake Nike commercial completely written, directed, and acted out by Antonio Brown himself.

Not even 24 hours later, AB lost his $30 million dollar contract and got dropped from his team. Seems like this whole rollercoaster of a week would be a nightmare for any player, right? Apparently, that couldn’t be further from the truth.

According to NFL.com, Antonio Brown is now signing with the New England Patriots and still securing his bag. GET YOUR MONEY, BLACK MAN!

His new deal is for one year, $15 million total with $9 million as a sign-on bonus.

If anyone saw this one coming, we’re gonna need you to give up the lottery numbers for next week.

Breaking: Antonio Brown has agreed to terms with the Patriots, per @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/WMcbDxcECb — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 7, 2019

“Antonio Brown has agreed to terms with the Patriots, per source.” pic.twitter.com/eHXjffHBHh — ɴᴀᴛʜᴀɴ 🕊🇰🇭 (@NathanOurn) September 7, 2019