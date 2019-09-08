Fenty Beauty Blessings: Rihanna FINALLY Finished Being The Avon Lady, Dropping Music In December

UMG France Says New Music From Rihanna Is Coming In December

Earlier this week, Universal Music Group France held its annual “open session” event. The event is alone the lines of an investor meeting, but more open to the public.

Throughout the day, investors discuss how the year is going thus for and collaborate on how they are gonna close out the year with a bang. But for anyone familiar with the state of the music industry right now, “bang” might be an understatement with the slate they announced at the event.

According to reports from Hiphop-N-More, UMG has promised that Rihanna’s highly anticipated follow-up to her last album ANTI is set to release in December. This comes after her Navy’s been BEGGING Rih for new music and after they’ve been calling her the Avon Lady for selling her Fenty Beauty line.

Even though that news would be enough to hold anyone over for a few months, the label wasn’t done there. They gifted fans with even more news that is sure to cause a stir.

Before Rih shakes the table in December, the end of the year will also bring new releases from huge artists like Drake, Kanye West (who is scheduled to release his next project on Sept. 27) Migos and The Weeknd.

Nouvel album de KANYE WEST en novembre. @UMG #OpenSessionUniversal — Jason Moreau (@jasonmoreau_) September 6, 2019

We’ll never know what exactly to expect from a Rihanna album, but we do have some idea from what she’s hinted at this year. Back in June, the entrepreneur told Interview Mag that she’s working on a Reggae influenced album.

But at the end of the day, we’ll take whatever Rih wants to give us.