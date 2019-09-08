Giving Back: Kanye West Announces Free Sunday Service In His Hometown Of Chicago

Kanye West Announces A Special Sunday Service In Chicago

Kanye West has been flying pretty under the radar since his Trump rampage last summer, steering clear of everything that has to do with social media or interviews. Throughout most of 2019, the only glimpse fans have been able to get from the designer/rapper are his jam session church services entitled “Sunday Service“, along with a brief cameo in Travis Scott’s Netflix documentary.

Earlier this year, his special edition of Sunday Service dominated Coachella, pulling in thousands of people at 7am in the middle of the desert. More recently, he held another edition of Sunday Service in support of the Dayton, Ohio mass shooting victims.

But this Sunday, Ye is bringing it back to where it all started–his hometown of Chicago, Illinois. The low-key announcement was given via press release with tickets available on Ticketmaster. Besides the fact that the tickets went for a whopping free .99, we can expect a huge turnout simply due to the fact that there’s absolutely nothing like hometown love.

This hometown Sunday Service comes only two weeks before Kanye is reportedly releasing his next studio album Jesus Is King on September 27th. If you didn’t get a chance to secure your tickets yet, stay tuned into Power 92 in Chicago as they have plenty of tickets up for grabs.