SCARY: Cincinnati Football Player Suffers Seizure In The Middle Of A Play [Video]

Cincinnati Football Player Has Seizure In The Middle Of A Play

College football players go out each and every weekend and put it all on the line for the promise of making it into the professional league one day–and the percentage that actually make it to the league is a lot smaller than one might think.

Besides proving to be the cream of the crop as far as gameplay goes, other obstacles stand in their way that are completely out of the players’ control. For some, its tuition that holds them back because college surely isn’t cheap. For a lot of these players, it’s injuries, which happen every single week.

This weekend, one player had a medical emergency that isn’t seen on the field too often. Cincinnati College’s Kyriq McDonald suffered a seizure mid-play during their blowout at the hands of Ohio State. After the game, his mother confirmed that McDonald has a history of seizures.

Hopefully, he can play again, but it’s definitely not worth risking your daily abilities to play football because as we all know, the wrong hit at the wrong time could end up being detrimental.