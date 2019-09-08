Scene On The Scene: Ashanti, Angela Simmons & More Watch Saweetie Take The Stage At Cheeto’s House Of Flamin’ Haute During NYFW

Cheeto’s Hosted The House Of Flamin’ Haute At NYFW

Rapper Saweetie closed the show Thursday in the first-ever runway show inspired by Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

The “Icy Grl” artist took to the runway Thursday at Cheeto’s House of Flamin’ Haute fashion show to perform her hits in front of an audience that included “Power’s” Lela Loren, Ashanti and Angela Simmons.

Saweetie, who just arrived in NYC from Vegas with her boo Quavo, sashayed up and down the catwalk as she performed her songs, “My Type” and “Icy Grl.”

The Bay Area rapper’s performance capped Cheetos’ first foray at New York Fashion Week, which included a runway show inspired by the orange-colored snacks and a styling lounge where guests got Cheeto-fied hair and makeup looks.

Before the show, Saweetie revealed that headlining later that evening meant she’d come a long way from her time at the Fashion Weeks of yesteryear.

“My first fashion week was just kind of like sneaking me into fashion events,” Saweetie told us. “So I know and I appreciate being in attendance and being a performer because I know how hard it is to get into these fashion events, because (it) wasn’t always ‘Hey Saweetie come on in.’ It was kind of like, where the back door at?”

Saweetie said she’d be rounding out her time at New York Fashion Week with sitting at The Blondes and the Moschino shows. She said she’s also launching her collection with PrettyLittleThing.

“It’s something I worked really hard on,” she said. “The theme is a bougie, rich woman enjoying the pleasures in life and the fruits of her labor.”

Asked about her own style, Saweetie said “It’s bipolar – you never know what you’re gonna get from me!”

