It’s THAT Serious? New Orleans McDonald’s Employee Punches & Chokes Customer For Complaining About Cold Fries [Video]

McDonald’s Employee Punches A Customer Over Some Cold Fries

An employee at a McDonald’s in New Orleans allegedly attacked one of their customers who complained about a cold order of fries.

The customer was on vacation with his wife in Louisiana last week when he complained to the McDonald’s staff that his order of fries was cold. He admitted to news station 4WWL that he was abrasive to the staff, but he didn’t expect the incident to evolve into actual physical violence.

The altercation was caught on camera and shows the customer holding his food before an angry employee charges at him. “You gonna get out? Get out!” the employee yelled at the patron in the video. One of his co-workers intervened and pulled the employee away, but the fight escalated when the customer follows him. That’s when the employee put his hands around the customer’s neck and punched him in the head.

According to reports from NOLA.com, though the police arrived on the scene–no charges were filed. But now, the customer is demanding that charges are filed against his aggressor.

Peep the altercation down below to see what could happen the next time you complain about cold fries at your local McDonald’s: