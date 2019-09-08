‘I Will Not Be Doing That Again’: Founder Of Charity Supported By The NFL & Jay-Z Apologizes For Cutting Teenagers’ Locs
Sally Hazelgrove Apologizes For Old Photos Of Her Cutting Off Locs
Jay-Z’s recent actions following his business dealings with the NFL have had fans raising their eyebrows, but nothing was more confusing than finding out one of the charities he decided to donate to had a history of cutting teenagers’ locs to give them “a better life.”
After securing a $200,000 donation from Roc Nation and being exposed for some shady practices, Crusher Club’s Sally Hazelgrove is apologizing for those photos of her cutting two young black men’s hair. She said the following in a statement:
“Out of 500 youth going through our doors I cut two young men’s hair because they asked me to and we are a family structure and so I did it and didn’t really think about it after that. I tweeted about it without much thought. It’s hair. But I regret it now and I promise you I will not be doing that again if asked….The hatred and accusations from this took me by surprise. The backlash has been hard to be honest.”
Kobe, one of the teens pictured getting his locs chopped off, spoke out about all of the backlash and said it was his choice to get his hair cut.
But even with this clarification in mind, the public had more issues with Jay’s choice for charitable donation than just haircuts.
“I said that not to take away from Black Lives Matter, but to be inclusive of everyone. I never meant to belittle or disrespect anyone. I will be more sensitive of what I say moving forward. I truly have love for everyone of all races, religions and preferences, and hate does not live in me. I am so sorry for being insensitive.
Despite the constant flow of backlash since Hov’s deal with the football organization went public, Roc Nation and the NFL have not addressed the controversy.
