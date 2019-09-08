If You Care: Khloe Kardashian Says She’s Not Holding A Grudge Against Jordyn Woods Or Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian Wants Jordyn And Tristan To Move On And Be Successful

Are y’all still paying attention to the drama between Khloe Kardashian, baby daddy Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods?

Khloe recently linked up with Ryan Seacrest Friday September 6 for an interview on his “On Air with Ryan Seacrest” show and discussed the situation, which she says she’s now moved on from:

“I’m not someone who holds a grudge. If I do that, it’s only going to affect me,” she explained. “That chapter is closed for me. I want all of us to move on and to be happy, successful people. I just want everyone to just be better people with each day. That’s genuinely how I feel.”

What do you think about Khloé’s apologies comment:

“I know everybody makes mistakes. I think it’s how you handle it, and I think apologies need to be as loud as your disrespect was or to me, it’s not sincere. I’m forgiving. I’m forgiven.”

Seems like all really isn’t forgiven if she doesn’t feel Tristan or Jordyn have apologized loudly enough.

One thing that can be said about Khloé is that at least her focus is in the right place — her daughter True. She also spoke with Ryan Seacrest about her decision to have Tristan at True’s first birthday party.

“True’s birthday was just a couple weeks after all of that stuff happened, so everything was really raw and fresh,” she said in the interview. “You’re going to see that in the first episode, really how we even came to the point where I even invited Tristan to her first birthday.” “I always wanted that to be obviously a Mommy and Daddy thing,” she said. “In my family, it is everyone who is going through this breakup. So I knew in my family it was going to be a lot of high tension, but I still wanted to do what was best for True.”