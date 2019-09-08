Robin Thede Talks Winning Jackée Harry Over With A ‘227’ Impression On ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ [Video]

Robin Thede Talks Winning Jackée Harry Over On A Black Lady Sketch Show

Robin Thede stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week to talk about A Black Lady Sketch Show.

While she was in the building, Robin took a trip down memory lane and shared some jokes she pitched to Jimmy back in 2011 as an up-and-coming writer. After that, she discusses the excitement that comes with being renewed for Season 2 and also explains how she won Jackée Harry over with her 227 Sandra Clark impression.

Check out the interview down below: