Who Looked More Bangin’ At The ‘Hustlers’ TIFF Premiere?

- By Bossip Staff
Jennifer Lopez TIFF premiere of Hustlers

Source: imageSPACE / SplashNews / Splash News

Jennifer Lopez, Keke Palmer And Constance Wu Stun At TIFF Premiere

There’s been much buzz about Jennifer Lopez’s latest film ‘Hustlers’ which also stars Constance Wu, Keke Palmer and Cardi B. The movie made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday. How do you like J.Lo’s golden gown?

Keke Palmer at TIFF premiere of Hustlers

Source: Igor Vidyashev/ZUMA Wire / Splash News

We gotta say, Keke flexed phenomenally for this carpet. She definitely DID that!

Constance Wu and TIFF premiere of Hustlers

Source: Igor Vidyashev/ZUMA Wire / Splash News

There were more than a few rumors about Constance Wu swirling during production, but do you likey her look?

Have a look at more shots from the premiere below and don’t forget to weigh in about who looked more bangin!

Hit the flip for the afterparty photos

Post-Screening event for Hustlers

Source: Getty Images for Audi Canada / Getty

J. Lo made a wardrobe change for the afterparty. Audi sponsored a post-screening TIFF event for Hustlers at Sofia attended by Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Lili Reinhart, Cardi B, and Lizzo.

Check out more photos below:

